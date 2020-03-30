Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga appear in Elton John’s coronavirus concert

Elton John has hosted a star-studded virtual concert, and you can watch it right now.

On Sunday (29 March) evening, the I’m Still Standing singer welcomed a host of world-famous musicians to perform from their living rooms, in an effort to boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic affecting people around the globe.

The hour-long iHeart Living Room Concert for America special also raised money for First Responders Children’s Foundation, Feeding America and other charities supporting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic – you can donate here.

Alicia Keys kicked things off in LA with a powerful rendition of Underdog, Mariah Carey appeared from her home studio in New York to perform Always Be My Baby with backing singers, while Sam Smith performed their single How Do You Sleep?

The show also featured performances from Demi Lovato, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, Dave Grohl, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Tim McGraw and H.E.R.

Lizzo, Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara, and Elton John’s close friend Lady Gaga even appeared to share messages of hope.

“There’s a lot of grief out there, uncertainty and fear, but let me tell you what’s going to keep us together; all the goodness that’s still happening in the world,” Elton said at the beginning of the concert.

“Those doctors and nurses and scientists on the front lines, they’re living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes. It’s inspiring. It shows us that once we get through these tough times, better days lie ahead.

“Until those days greet us again, we thought we’d put on a little show for you. We’ll do what we can to lift your spirits, from our homes to yours.

“We’re glad you’re with us, we know that your concerns are a mile high, and we hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul, and maybe bring you some strength and a touch of joy to prepare for the days to come.”

Watch the concert, which is repeating every hour, on YouTube here or below.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze. 

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

