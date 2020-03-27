Listen to Jason Kwan’s powerful new pop anthem Sometimes I Cry

Jason Kwan’s new single was inspired by his coming out struggles.

The first track from his upcoming debut EP, Sometimes I Cry is a vulnerable, dark pop ballad that explores Jason’s feelings of anxiety and trepidation as he attempts to reveal his true and authentic self to his mother.

He told us: “I wrote Sometimes I Cry out of fear and anxiety. You can hear the demons in the music production! But through the song, I find strength and resilience. Being queer and Chinese, I’m still struggling heavily with my coming out to my parents.

“The song helps me reclaim my power and reminds me that I’m proud of my love. My vulnerabilities become my strength.”

Jason says the song is the “first step” towards accepting his LGBTQ identity and aims to inspire listeners to “to take off their masks of false-confidence to be proud of their vulnerability.”

The rising star, who moved to London at 14, credits Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury as his main fashion and music inspirations, and those who have inspired him to bring queer and Asian visibility to the forefront.

Over the past few years, Jason has made his mark in London’s music scene with performances at Wilderness Festival 2019, UK Black Pride 2019, Pride in London 2019, Brighton Pride 2019, The Bitten Peach and The Cocoa Butter Club.

Sometimes I Cry is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here or below.