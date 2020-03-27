Ava Max claims her throne in video for dancefloor banger Kings & Queens

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Ava Max keeps on bringing the bops.

The global pop sensation and Sweet But Psycho hitmaker has dropped her royalty-themed music video for new single Kings & Queens, a storming dancefloor banger that evokes the best of pop legends like Steps and ABBA.

Directed by Isaac Rentz, the video sees Ava party with her queens – yes, that includes the gay boys – as she claims her rightful throne and, presumably, makes plans to fight back against the patriarchy.

“No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me, once I start breathin’ fire, you can’t tame me, and you might think I’m weak without a sword, but if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours,” she sings on the female empowerment anthem.

Watch the fierce video for Kings & Queens here or below.

