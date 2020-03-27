Carlie Hanson drops video for euphoric pop anthem Daze Inn

Carlie Hanson has dropped another fantastic pop anthem.

Daze Inn is a romantic, mid-tempo pop ballad in which the American singer-songwriter recalls how she and a love interest were “trippin” and “lost in time like we got on a spaceship” at a hotel.

Carlie said the song “was inspired by a spontaneous few days I spent holed up with my former lover, just escaping reality for a weekend. It’s filled with euphoria and nostalgia and everything we did together in our little hideaway.”

In the video, the star parties in a messy, retro hotel slash motel room with her friends – watch below.

Daze Inn is the second single taken from Carlie’s new untitled era, after the excellent Side Effects.

Her new EP is due for release later this year.

