Dua Lipa drops music video for disco-tinged new single Break My Heart

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Dua Lipa’s latest big-budget music video has arrived.

Break My Heart, the third single from the British pop superstar’s upcoming sophomore album Future Nostalgia, is another slice of funky disco-inspired pop perfection in the same vein as lead single Don’t Start Now.

The trippy music video sees her traverse a busy street, hit the dancefloor while pining over an ex-lover, strut down the runway of a crashing plane, and serve cute choreography that’s destined to be the next viral dance challenge viral on TikTok.

It’s always exciting to see a pop star take the music video art form seriously, and when the music is also this good, we really have no choice but to stan.

Watch the video for Break My Heart here or below.

