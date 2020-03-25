Brazilian drag pop superstar Pabllo Vittar surprise releases new album 111

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Pabllo Vittar has surprise released her new album 111.

The Brazilian drag pop superstar dropped the new trilingual record early after it unexpectedly leaked online. It features songs in Spanish, Portuguese, English, as well as collaborations with Charli XCX, Ivete Sangolo, Thalía, Psirico and Jerry Smith.

“This album is unlike anything I’ve released so far. It’s more artistic, there’re more musical experiments. I’m very happy with the results and excited about the positive feedback we have had by now,” said Pabllo.

“My wish as an artist is to reinvent myself constantly to give new meanings to my work and dreams. Please enjoy the album and stay safe during these uncertain times!”

That’s not all, though, as Pabllo has also announced plans to release a deluxe edition of the album later this year, featuring collaborations with international artists and reworks of existing songs.

You can buy or stream Pabllo Vittar’s new album 111 on your preferred platform here.

Comments

More

Culture

Brazilian drag pop superstar Pabllo Vittar surprise releases new album 111

Community

Wynonna Earp star Dominique Provost-Chalkley comes out queer

Community

Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ in 2020 (so far)

Culture > Drag

Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes launches hilarious online cooking series

Community

57% of LGBTQ people think their lives will be worse off in six months due to coronavirus

Community

Irish track champion Denis Finnegan comes out as gay

Culture

9 nostalgic LGBTQ favourite shows you can watch right now on Disney Plus

Culture

14 of the best LGBTQ movies you can watch right now on NOW TV

Next
Press enter to search