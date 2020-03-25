Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes launches hilarious online cooking series

“Bash that s**t up!”

Vinegar Strokes has launched her very own online cooking series called Vinegar’s Lockdown Kitchen.

The legendary queen, who competed on the very first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is combining her sickening brand of her hodgepodge with her culinary skills to entertaint her followers during this global pandemic.

Vinegar’s first video is now live, and sees the star sharing her secret recipe for… porridge. “I am telling you now, if you are not a porridge fan, make porridge with this method and I promise ya, you’ll be a porridge fan,” she assures.

With quotes such as, “We are quarantinaturner”, “Being self-isolated is all about two things: good food and good dick” and “Bash that shit up!”, Vinegar’s Lockdown Kitchen is a must-watch for quarantined queers who aren’t skilled with food.

Watch the first hilarious instalment of Vinegar’s Lockdown Kitchen here or below.

