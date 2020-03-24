Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne to slay Hollywood in brand new series

The Vivienne is about to conquer Hollywood.

The world’s best Donald Trump impersonator, who won the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is bringing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to Tinseltown for a six-part series – courtesy of WOW Presents Plus.

She will be joined by Tony-winning singer Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mean Girls star Daniel Frenzese, Hollywood legend Bruce Vilanch, choreographer and Carly Rae Jepsen stan, Mark Kanemura, and drag expert Chester Lockhart.

Oh, and how could we forget? The first ever winner of Drag Race UK has recruited the first ever winner of Drag Race All Stars, Chad Michaels, who will appear as a special guest star. We can’t wait for this.

After she won the UK spin-off last year, The Vivienne joked that she wants a cameo in Jurassic World 3 as her scouse housewife character: “Can you imagine everyone in Hollywood Boulevard seeing me walking around saying, ‘I’m sweating ere!’”

The Vivienne Takes Hollywood will premiere 3 April on WOW Presents Plus. It will air in weekly instalments.