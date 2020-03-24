Lady gaga has delayed her new album Chromatica due to coronavirus

Lady Gaga has delayed the release of her new album Chromatica, which was due out 10 April.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the pop superstar detailed her reasoning for the decision, explaining that with the coronavirus pandemic affecting people around the world it didn’t feel like the correct time for her to release a new album.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” she wrote.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Gaga continued to say that she would prefer to use this time to “focus on finding solutions” and keep the world’s attention on getting medical equipment to healthcare professionals and helping those impacted financially and physically by the pandemic.

She also confirmed that her Las Vegas shows from 30 April through 11 May have been postponed, but said that her Chromatica Ball Tour over the summer is currently expected to go ahead as planned.

“I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon,” she continued.

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base… as a family… we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times.”

Read her full statement here or below.