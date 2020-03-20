Lil Nas X wants to create an Only Fans to “interact” with his followers

“I too would like to create one.”

Is Lil Nas X about to become the latest celebrity to join Only Fans?

Earlier this week, the rapper addressed his followers on Twitter to ask if the paid for content service – which has been commended for helping change adult entertainment work – is a place for him to “interact” with his fans.

He wrote: “Is only fans a place where u can interact with just your true fans? i too would like to create one.”

Fans went wild for the idea (obviously), but most were unsure if the star was being a joker, as per, or if he was truly unaware that Only Fans is primarily popular within the adult entertainment industry.

is only fans a place where u can interact with just your true fans? i too would like to create one — nope (@LilNasX) March 19, 2020

“Yo just let me know when you have one ready so i can sub,” wrote one eager fan, while another responded to his original tweet by joking, “Yes, that is absolutely it, nobody correct him!”

In the replies, Lil Nas X said, “omg can’t wait setting up my camera now” and when a follower told him the platform was used for “trading pictures,” he replied: “what like memes?”

Lil Nas X is notorious for his personality and dry sense of humour on social media, but who knows? We’ll wait for the link.

who gon tell him? — Choppa (@ChoppaVsDaWorld) March 19, 2020

When you make it drop the link🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — JoeL (@afemeje) March 19, 2020

what like memes? — nope (@LilNasX) March 19, 2020

Yes, that’s exactly what it is – give us an INTIMATE look! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZhyXMfY1xm — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 19, 2020

omg can’t wait setting up my camera now — nope (@LilNasX) March 19, 2020

yo just let me know when you have one ready so i can sub 👀 — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) March 19, 2020

yes and make the subscription cheap since you love us pic.twitter.com/sMUPqGPECD — 𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕣𝕠:𝕖𝕘𝕠⁷ 🍯 (@honeybeynathan) March 19, 2020

That's actually what it's purpose is, not just for NSFW content. — Hi, I'm Kel and I love orange soda 🧡 (@YummiKoko69) March 19, 2020

Yes, that is absolutely it, nobody correct him! 😆 — 👨🏿‍🦱The Man from U.R.K.E.L.™ (@RandyS0725) March 19, 2020

The rapper and singer-songwriter is riding high off the 2020 Grammys, where he took home two awards, led a star-studded performance of his country/rap bop Old Town Road, and was declared ‘best dressed’ by anyone with taste.

In August 2019, Old Town Road became the longest-running number one in history on the Billboard Hot 100.

It spent 19 consecutive weeks in the pole position, three weeks longer than the two previous record holders; One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men (1995–96); and Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (2016).

During its reign, Lil Nas X came out as gay, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number one song.

Later, he became the second openly gay man, after Elton John, to earn a diamond-certification for a single. According to Billboard, Old Town Road has reached sales (and streaming equivalent sales) of 10 million units.

Last month, Lil Nas X released the music video to his Nas-assisted track, Rodeo, which sees the star pay tribute to Joss Whedon and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic fantasy drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer and sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix.

The remix is now available on iTunes and streaming services – watch the clip below.