Timothée Chalamet is “heartbroken” the town from Call Me By Your Name is on lockdown

Timotheé Chalamet has expressed his sympathies for Crema.

The Italian city, which was the picturesque setting for the critically-acclaimed gay romance film Call Me By Your Name, in which he starred, has gone into lockdown following growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor tweeted: “I’m thinking of EVERYONE in hotspots right now, young and old, but CREMA – my heart is with you, I can’t believe this is happening. Heartbroken at these stories I‘m reading, in locations I know! Please try to stay safe.”

Italy has been severely affected by the coronavirus, with over 30,000 confirmed cases and 2,500 fatalities. It is the second worst-hit country in the world after China, where the virus originated from back in December 2019.

Government officials put the country in lockdown on 9 March, and it’s expected to be extended past its original set end date of 3 April. Italian citizens are only permitted to leave the house for work, medical reasons or emergencies.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of thousands (as of writing).

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

