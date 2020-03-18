Sarah Michelle Gellar declares war on the coronavirus, Buffy-style

“Hi, I’m Buffy the Corona Slayer, and you are?”

Into every generation, there is a chosen one. She alone will stand against the vampires, the demons… and the coronavirus. She is: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (played by Daytime Emmy-winning icon, Sarah Michelle Gellar).

The legendary actress, who played the demon-hunting badass for seven seasons on the titular show, has taken matters into her own hands and declared war on the coronavirus. “She saved the world a lot” – why not again?

After posting one of Buffy’s most iconic memes – in which the character says, “If the apocalypse comes, beep me” – the star took to Instagram with a picture of herself holding up a massive stake. Mr Pointy is shaking!

Sarah’s former co-star Michelle Trachtenberg – who played her on-screen sister Dawn Summers for the last three seasons – quoted her character and responded with the final lines of the show: “Buffy, what are we going to do now?”

Selma Blair, Sarah’s bff and co-star in Cruel Intentions, commented: “And the adventures begin. Can I be your sidekick?”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has infected thousands of people across the world (as of writing).

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

