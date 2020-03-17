Lil Yachty tells homophobes to “relax” after donning drag in latest video

“It’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep.”

Lil Yachty has been forced to defend himself from homophobic haters.

In the rapper’s nine-minute video for Oprah’s Bank Account, which features Drake and DaBaby, the star impersonates Oprah – in makeup, heels, a wig, a skirt, all of it – for The Boprah Show, a parody of her iconic talk show.

The video is hilarious, and Lil Yachy’s impersonation of Oprah is worthy of winning Snatch Game on RuPaul’s Drag Race. But (because there’s always a ‘but’ isn’t there?) some ‘fans’ weren’t pleased with his decision to don full drag.

“idc how much money u make ain’t no need to wear a dress lol… you wanna normalize men in dresses u do that,” tweeted one of his supporters, while another wrongfully stated: “None of the true legends did that shit.”

Lil Yachty didn’t have time for it. “Bitch it’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep,” he wrote on Twitter. “Y’all Nigga’s so in denial with y’all masculinity shit like this bother y’all.. relax.”

He received praise from the rest of his inclusive fans, with one joking that he’s the “King of Being Secure in His Masculinity”.

Check out the responses below.

King of Being Secure in His Masculinity pic.twitter.com/dNwE07gnRA — DOJA (@FKA_Johnny) March 11, 2020

This doesnt bother me & I still fw yachty but lets not confuse Tingz right. Dressing up as or acting like a female is not Masculine its Feminine. — ᎷᏗᏕᎧ Ꮶ (@masokream) March 11, 2020

Nah… idc how much money u make ain’t no need to wear a dress lol… you wanna normalize men in dresses u do that 😂😂 and I’m sure they still would care 😂😂😂 — Michael (@TweetOrSTFU) March 12, 2020

Men have been wearing dresses in entertainment for longer than you’ve been alive. This isn’t anything remotely new or different. — Khenu_ahsM (@K9_Ahsm) March 12, 2020

They too afraid to admit u lookin like a snack on that cover 🥪 👀😂 — O.K. Forrealdoe (@theejessereyes) March 11, 2020

What’s the difference between this and Madea or mrs. Doubtfire?? Or big mommas house? — Icarus🕊 (@Icarusthemenace) March 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time Lil Yachty has proven to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.

In 2017, he included a same-sex couple kissing on the artwork to his debut studio album, Teenage Emotions. In an Instagram live, he told fans: “If you have vitiligo or if you’re gay or whatever it is, embrace yourself. Love yourself.”

Watch the video for Lil Yachty, Drake and DaBaby’s new anthem, Oprah Winfrey’s Account, below.