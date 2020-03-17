Schitt’s Creek to air hour-long special after series finale

We’ll be saying goodbye to the Rose family for good next month.

To mark the (devastating) occasion, Pop TV have announced they will air an hour-long special immediately after the Schitt’s Creek series finale at 8pm on 7 April, titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

Directed by Amy Segal, the documentary will take fans behind the scenes of the acclaimed comedy series with never-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, audition tapes and obviously, that emotional finale table read with the cast.

It will also include interviews with Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, as well as celebrity fans such as Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris and Johnny Weir.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt’s Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said in a statement.

“This must-watch behind-the-scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Since its premiere in 2015, Schitt’s Creek has received widespread universal acclaim from critics and has been lauded for its portrayal of its LGBTQ characters especially Dan Levy’s character, David, who identifies as pansexual.

Last year, the show was finally recognised at the Primetime Emmy Awards, with nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (O’Hara).

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek airs every Tuesday on Pop TV.

Watch the promo trailer for Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell below.