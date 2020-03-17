35 of the best LGBTQ shows to binge while you self-isolate (and where to watch them)

Need some good queer entertainment while you self-isolate? Don’t worry, we got you.

We’ve rounded up 35 binge-worthy LGBTQ shows that you can watch right now on streaming services (and where to find them).

From the horror stylings of American Horror Story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, to comedies such as Schitt’s Creek and Ugly Betty, and drag reality competitions like Dragula and RuPaul’s Drag Race, these are the television shows that will keep you from pulling your hair out from boredom as we wait out the coronavirus pandemic.

The 100 (2014 – present)

Cast: Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Kelly Hu, Christopher Larkin, Devon Bostick, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Ricky Whittle, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

The CW’s science fiction drama follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors who return to Earth 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out a majority of the population. The series attracted a significant LGBTQ following thanks to the relationship between lead character Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey). The seventh and final season will premiere later this year.

AJ and the Queen (2020 – present)

Cast: RuPaul, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, Tia Carrere, Matthew Wilkas

Where can I watch it? Netflix

RuPaul made her Netflix Original debut this year on AJ and the Queen as Ruby Red, a “bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen” who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s; accompanied by a wise-cracking 10-year-old orphan called AJ. Each episode, Ruby visits a drag club and performs a killer musical number, where she is joined by some of the most legendary contestants from Drag Race HERstory. The Emmy-winner wrote and executive produced the show alongside Michael Patrick King, who is best known for directing, writing and producing iconic HBO comedy Sex and the City, as well as Lisa Kudrow’s lauded satirical drama, The Comeback.

American Gods (2017 – present)

Cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Pablo Shreiber, Orlando Jones, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Gillian Anderson, Devery Jacobs

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

In this acclaimed fantasy drama, Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle plays former convict Shadow Moon who crosses paths with a fellow called Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) who oh-so happens to be Odin (Thor’s old man). He soon becomes embroiled in a large-scale war between the Old Gods and the New Gods. It’s one of the queerest shows on Amazon Prime, with the third episode of its debut season featuring “more erect (prosthetic) penises than have been seen on TV before” and LGBTQ characters such as Jinn (Mousa Kraish), Sam Black Crow (Devery Jacobs) and Salim (Omid Abtahi). Pose star, legend and icon Dominique Jackson has also been cast in the third season.

American Horror Story (2011 – present)

Cast: Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Lady Gaga, Billy Eichner, Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga, Denis O’Hare, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series has received universal acclaim since its premiere seven years ago, with particular praise for the performances of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Frances Conroy and Angela Bassett. Each season has focused on a different sub-section of horror, such as an asylum, a haunted house, a coven of witches, a cult and the impending apocalypse. There are numerous LGBTQ characters in the series, most notably Paulson’s two lead characters: Lana Winters and Ally Mayfair-Richards. The series has been renewed for three more seasons, meaning American Horror Story will be on our screens until at least 2023.

Bonding (2019 – present)

Cast: Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock, Matthew Wilkas

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Loosely based on the experience of creator Rightor Doyle, Bonding follows psychiatry student slash dominatrix Tiff (Zoe Levin) who enlists her gay best friend from high school, Peter (Brendan Scannell) to be her assistant. Throughout the course of the series, Peter comes to terms with his sexuality and his newfound venture into sadomasochism, while Tiff attempts her balance her career with her… clients. Season two will premiere later this year.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1996 – 2003)

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, Emma Caulfield, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Eliza Dushku

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

This iconic fantasy series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character, a teenage girl endowed with supernatural abilities to fight vampires, demons and the forces of darkness. It is often referred to as one of the most influential dramas of all time and made history when it aired the first ever lesbian sex-scene on network television. We recently rounded up the queerest moments from the series, which you can view here.

The Boys (2019 – present)

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Set in a universe where superpowered people are recognised as heroes and influencers to the general public, The Boys focuses on a team of vigilantes who aim to take down the corrupt members of ‘The Seven’; the world’s premier superhero team (think Justice League or The Avengers). It’s a fresh take on the superhero genre and features a gay storyline with one of the lead characters, which we hope will be explored in further detail in the upcoming second season.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 – present)

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Chance Perdomo, Darren Mann

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Netflix’s gritty reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular spellbinding character, who is forced to juggle her supernatural abilities with her mortal life. There are quite a few queer moments throughout the series, such as the relationship between pansexual warlock Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) and Luke Chalfont (Darren Mann), Susie Putnam (Lachlan Watson) coming out as trans and of course that steamy orgy scene. It will return for a fourth season (or ‘Part’, whatever) in 2021.

Dear White People (2017 – present)

Cast: Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Giancarlo Esposito

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People tells the story of several black college students at Winchester University, an Ivy League institution, and often touches upon issues surrounding modern American race relations. DeRon Horton’s character, Lionel Higgins, is coming to terms with his sexuality and often struggles with being a black man in the queer community, as well as a queer man in the black community. The fourth and final season will premiere later this year.

Dragula (2016 – present)

Cast: The Boulet Brothers

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Horror-themed reality competition Dragula offers viewers with a spooky-twist on RuPaul’s Drag Race as the show searches for the World’s Next Drag Supermonster. For its third season, the show features drag king Landon Cider, which is the first time the art-form has been represented on reality television in the United States. It also features sickening queens such as Dollya Black, Evah Destruction, Louisianna Purchase, Maddelynn Hatter, Maxi Glamour, Priscilla Chambers, St. Lucia, Violencia Exclamation Point, and Yovska.

Eastsiders (2012 – 2019)

Cast: Van Hansis, Kit Williamson, John Halbach, Constance Wu, Matthew McKelligon, Stephen Guarino, Brianna Brown, Willam

Where I can watch it? Netflix

Set in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, Eastsiders follows on-and-off couple Thom (Van Hansis) and Cal (Kit Williamson) as they struggle to come to terms with their infidelity and substance abuse. The series also stars legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam as Douglas/Gomorrah Ray, a drag queen and door lady who falls in love with Stephen Guarino’s character Quincy. Hustlers and Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu co-stars as Kathy, Cal’s best friend. The show has received numerous accolades including six Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Elite (2018 – present)

Cast: María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Mina El Hammani, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Spanish teen drama Elite follows three working class friends Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite boarding school after their previous school was destroyed. Since its debut, Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander’s (Arón Piper) relationship has received a positive reaction online and have even received their own adorable couple name: Omander. In 2018, Netflix had the best response to homophobic viewers who condemned their love, posting hundreds of rainbow emojis and the comeback: “Sorry couldn’t read your comment while surrounded by all these beautiful rainbows.” The third season premiered this month.

Empire (2015 – 2019)

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Bryshere Y. Gray, Jussie Smollett, Trai Byers, Grace Byers, Kaitlin Doubleday, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Gabourey Sidibe, Serayah

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Fox’s musical drama centres on a fictional hip-hop company, Empire Entertainment, and the drama between the founders’ family members as they fight for control. The series made strides for gay African-American men on the little screen, with main character Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett) breaking boundaries as an openly gay R&B singer-songwriter.

Glee (2009 – 2015)

Cast: Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr, Chord Overstreet, Jacob Artist, Jayma Mays, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Corey Monteith

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime, Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s musical teen series focuses on several students in the fictitious William McKinley High School glee club, as they navigate issues such as sexuality, race, gender identity, bulimia, pregnancy and school violence. In the first season, Kurt (Chris Colfer) struggles with his sexuality and his feelings for Finn (Corey Monteith) and in later years, becomes romantically involved with Blaine (Darren Criss). They were later named “one of the most beloved TV couples of the millennium”. Naya Rivera also received widespread praise for her portrayal as Santana, a popular, hard-as-nails cheerleader at McKinley who embarks on a friends-with-benefits-esque relationship with fellow cheerleader, Brittany (Heather Morris). Glee was nominated for 19 Emmy Awards.

Grace and Frankie (2015 – present)

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterson, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two unlikely friends who bond after their husbands leave them… for each other. It’s received glowing reviews since the premiere, and the cast – especially Fonda and Tomlin – have been lauded for their performances, receiving multiple nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. We see so much representation for LGBTQ youth on our TV screens, so Grace and Frankie is a breath of fresh air.

Grey’s Anatomy (2005 – present)

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, T.R. Knight, James Pickens Jr, Patrick Washington, Kate Walsh, Sara Ramirez, Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Capshaw, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Sarah Drew, Alex Landi

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Shonda Rimes’ medical drama tells the story of several surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians at the fictional Seattle Grace hospital. Since its debut, the show has been commended for its diversity; over the course of 16 seasons, we’ve been introduced to characters who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans, so pretty much the entire LGBT acronym, which many shows have failed to do. After 239 episodes over 11 seasons, fan-favourite character Callie (Sara Ramirez) became the longest running queer character in television history.

I Am Not Okay With This (2020 – present)

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Richard Ellis

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name, the series focuses on a teenager called Sydney – played by IT star Sophia Lillis – who struggles to come to terms with her sexuality and newfound superpowers. It consists of seven 20-30 minute episodes and can be binged watched in an entire afternoon.

Modern Family (2009 – present)

Cast: Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Mockumentary sitcom Modern Family follows the lives of Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) and his extended family, all of whom live in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have received universal acclaim for their portrayal as gay couple Cameron Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett, both receiving Primetime Emmy Awards. It’s been on the air for over 10 years, spanning 232 episodes (so far), making it ABC’s longest-running sitcom in history.

Modern Love (2019 – present)

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Sam Masto, Dev Patel, Jane Alexander, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Gallagher Jr., Julia Garner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Catherine Keener, Caitlin McGee, Cristin Milioti, Laurentiu Possa, James Saito, John Slattery, Shea Whigham

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Based on the weekly column published by The New York Times, Modern Love explores “love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love”. Andrew Scott and Brandon Victor Dixon star as Tobin and Daniel, a same-sex couple who take in a pregnant woman – played by Olivia Cooke. The series received positive reviews and has been renewed for a second season. Here’s hoping we see more from Tobin and Daniel when it premieres later this year.

Orange is the New Black (2013 – 2019)

Cast: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks, Jackie Cruz, Selenis Leyva, Dascha Polanco, Nick Sandow, Yael Stone

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Orange is the New Black has become Netflix’s most watched original series since its debut. The critically-acclaimed drama follows several characters in a woman’s prison, and is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name. Lead character Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex’s (Laura Prepon) relationship is at the forefront of several storylines, and the show has many other supporting queer characters, most notably Laverne Cox’s portrayal of trans inmate Sophia Bursett. Her performance led to the American actress being nominated for an Emmy, making her the first transgender person to be nominated for such an award.

The Politician (2019 – present)

Cast: Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Bette Midler, Judith Light

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s satirical comedy follows Ben Platt’s character Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from California who is determined to become the President of the United States. First, he has to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. It’s stylish, it’s camp, and it features the most iconic quote of 2019 courtesy of Jessica Lange: “I don’t understand why calling that gay man a butt-munch was such a scandal. That’s what gays do: munch butts and celebrate Halloween.” Netflix have commissioned two seasons of the show with five planned, each of which will revolve around a different election that will chronicle Peyton’s rise to power.

Pose (2018 – present)

Cast: Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailee Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside, Jeremy McClain and Jason A. Rodriguez.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Stephen Canals, Pose focuses on the queer African-American and Latino communities of the ballroom scene in 1980s New York City, and features the largest amount of trans actors in regular roles of any scripted television series in history. Since the series premiered in 2018, it has received universal praise from fans and critics. Last year, Billy Porter – who plays Pray Tell, the show’s resident emcee in the Ball scene – made history by becoming the first openly gay black actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Pose will return for its third season in 2020.

Queer Eye (2018 – present)

Cast: Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Where can I watch it? Netflix

The reboot of Bravo’s iconic series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, follows a new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert; and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert. The series follows the stars as they travel around the United States and transform the lives of people – straight and LGBTQ – who are in dire need of lifestyle makeovers. Make sure you have tissues by your side…

Riverdale (2017 – present)

Cast: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Luke Perry, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Riverdale, which is based on characters from the iconic Archie Comics, is known for providing plenty of adorable couples for viewers to obsess over, but none gets us more excited than Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). Known affectionately as Choni, the two women got together towards the end of the show’s second season when Toni helped Cheryl come to terms with her bisexuality and later saved her from a gay conversion ‘therapy’ camp. Throughout its run, the teen drama has received highly positive reviews for its portrayal of LGBTQ characters, with its depiction of a gay romance in its first season, and the coming out of a major character in the second.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009 – present)

Cast: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Santino Rice, Merle Ginsberg, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley

Where can I watch it? Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race documents RuPaul’s search for America’s Next Drag Superstar – think America’s Next Top Model meets drag queens. The show has spawned 11 seasons to date, as well as four editions of All Stars (the first three seasons are unfortunately not available on Netflix), and has launched the careers of several sickening drag performers such as Bianca Del Rio, Adore Delano, Courtney Act, Jinkx Monsoon, Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Katya and Shangela. Although it’s often said that “drag will never be mainstream”, the series became the first to win Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host and Outstanding Reality Competition in the same year. If you want to live a better life and learn to love yourself, watch RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Sense8 (2015-2018)

Cast: Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, Freema Agyeman, Terrence Mann, Anupam Kher, Naveen Andrews, Daryl Hannah, Toby Onwumere

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Sense8 tells the story of eight unique individuals born on the same day who can connect with one another’s thoughts and actions, as they embark on a journey together to find out why they can do what they do. It’s mind-boggling at times, but it’s also one of the most diverse and queer-friendly TV shows ever made. The series is also known for its explicit sex scenes and no-holds-barred orgies, which regularly bring the whole cast together for some intense on-screen love-making. The series was cancelled after just two seasons, sparking uproar from fans online. The backlash led to the streaming service commissioning a two and a half hour series finale, which aired in June 2018.

Sex Education (2019 – present)

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Sterling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Netflix original coming-of-age dramedy Sex Education follows a sexually awkward teenager (Asa Butterfield) living with his sex therapist mother, and his friendship with gay character Eric (Ncuti Gatwa). It received high acclaim from fans and critics for the cast’s performances, for tackling sensitive subjects and its diverse representation of the LGBTQ community. The streaming service later announced that the series received over 40 million streams within its first month of release, becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows in history.

Schitt’s Creek (2015 – present)

Cast: Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Chris Elliot, Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Dustin Milligan, Noah Reid

Where can I watch it? Netflix

The criminally underrated Schitt’s Creek stars Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy as the Rose family, wealthy socialites who lose their fortune and have to take refuge in a town they bought as a joke, Schitt’s Creek. The series is one of the funniest comedies currently on television and features a pansexual character in David, played ever so brilliantly by Dan Levy. He embarks on relationships with both men and women, and it’s never presented as an issue, it’s simply accepted by every character. All five seasons are available to view now on Netflix UK. You won’t regret it. Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose is possibly the greatest comedy character on TV right now. Bold? Whatever, we went there.

Special (2019 – present)

Cast: Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew, Patrick Fabian

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Special is a brand new eight-part comedy based on series creator and star Ryan O’Connell’s part-memoir, part-manifesto I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. The Jim Parsons-produced series premiered on Netflix last year and follows a gay man living with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. In December, Special was renewed for a second season.

Tales of the City (2019)

Cast: Laura Linney, Ellen Page, Paul Gross, Murray Bartlett, Barbara Garrick, Charlie Barnett

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Netflix’s 10-episode revival of the iconic queer series follows Mary Ann (Linney) as she returns home to San Francisco, where she’s reunited with her daughter and ex-husband Brian 20 years after leaving them for her career. Recurring cast members include Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as burlesque club manager Ida Best; Jen Richards (Her Story) as a young Anna Madrigal; and Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman) as trans woman Ysela, who plays a pivotal role in Anna’s life.

Transparent (2014 – 2019)

Cast: Jeffrey Tambor, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Kathryn Hahn, Alexandra Billings, Trace Lysette

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

In Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor stars as Maura Pfefferman, a retired college professor of political science who finally opens up to her family about being trans. It became the first show produced from a streaming service to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Series. After Tambor was fired in 2017 after several sexual harassment claims were brought against him by various cast members, Amazon Prime cancelled the series and announced a feature-length finale titled Musicale Finale, which was released last September.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 – 2019)

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski, Sarah Chase, Lauren Adams, Sol Miranda

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed sitcom follows Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), an enthusiastic 29-year-old trying to adjust to life in NYC after being kept in a bunker for 15 years by a deranged doomsday cult leader. Kimmy’s bff, the melodramatic and self-absorbed Titus Andromedon, is the breakout star of the show and has garnered Tituss Burgess four consecutive Primtime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Ugly Betty (2006 – 2010)

Cast: America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Becki Newton, Michael Urie, Mark Indelicato, Ashley Jenson, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Dale, Judith Light

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Developed by the late Silvio Horta, Ugly Betty starred America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, a quirky and not-so stylish journalist who lands a job at MODE, a prestigious Vogue-esque fashion magazine. It became a fan-favourite show amongst the LGBTQ community thanks to its camp and over-the-top dramatic humour, and for providing viewers with three iconic queer characters: Justin (Mark Indelicato), Betty’s gay brother, Mark (Michael Urie), the right-hand man of the duplicitous Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams), and Alexis Meade (Rebecca Romijn), Daniel Meade’s (Eric Mabius) trans sister who rose from the dead (watch and gag).

UnREAL (2015 – 2018)

Cast: Shiri Appleby, Constance Zimmer, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Craig Bierko, Josh Kelly, Genevieve Buechner, Brennan Elliott, Michael Rady, Freddie Stroma

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Shiri Appleby (Roswell) stars in this juicy drama as Rachel Goldberg, a producer on a reality dating series called Everlasting, who will do anything and everything to stir up drama for ratings. It’s bitchy, outrageous and manipulative af, and definitely one of the most underrated television series of the last decade. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, who has made several appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, co-stars as Rachel’s queer right-hand man Jay Carter.

Will & Grace (1998 – present)

Cast: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Shirley Robinson

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

Set in New York City, the show focuses on the relationship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack) – who became one of the first and most well-known fictional gay men to enter into people’s homes – and his best friend Grace Adler (Debra Messing). The show earned 18 Primetime Emmy Awards and 83 nominations and has been credited with helping and improving public opinion of the LGBTQ community; former Vice President Joe Biden once said the show “probably did more to educate the American public” on queer issues “than almost anything anybody has ever done so far”. It originally ran for eight seasons between 1998-2006, but returned in 2017 for two more seasons. The upcoming 11th season will be its last.