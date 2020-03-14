Christian organisation calls on Marvel to remove gay superheroes from upcoming Eternals film

One Million Moms claims Marvel is “pushing an agenda.”

It will probably come as no surprise that homophobic groups are already planning boycotts and organising petitions over a gay kiss in the upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals.

It was announced last month that the film would feature a gay kiss, with Haaz Sleiman, who plays the husband of superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), saying it was a “beautiful, very moving” part of the film.

He added: “Everyone cried on set. For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.”

Among those groups attempting to censor the film is One Million Moms, who also organised a boycott of Toy Story 4 over a couple of brief shots of two women parenting a child that most will have missed.

The group wrote: “WARNING! An upcoming Marvel Studios movie will include a homosexual superhero and a same-sex kiss in the film The Eternals, set to hit theaters on November 6.

“There have been numerous attempts by the entertainment industry to indoctrinate families with the LGBT+ agenda discretely and now more overtly.”

They added that the loving queer family might “surprise most conservative families since it would be unexpected.”

It continued: “Marvel has decided to be politically correct instead of providing family friendly programming. Marvel should stick to entertaining, not pushing an agenda.

“As moms, we all want to know when Marvel is attempting to desensitise our family by normalising the LGBT+ lifestyle.

“Unless Marvel removes the gay superhero and same-sex kiss, my family will not watch this film. I will urge all my friends to do the same. Marvel has left conservatives no other choice but to avoid The Eternals.”

Sadly in 2020, same-sex references and content in films still causes outrage. Most recently, Pixar’s latest film, Onward has been censored and banned in numerous countries for featuring a lesbian character.

After pulling over the film’s protagonists, who disguise themselves with a spell, Officer Specter says: “It’s not easy being a parent, my girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out – OK?”

The Eternals will be released on 6 November.

