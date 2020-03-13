Gloria Gaynor goes to war with coronavirus by washing her hands and singing I Will Survive

Gloria Gaynor is fighting the coronavirus with her iconic disco anthem, I Will Survive.

The NHS has advised that thoroughly washing your hands is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was recently declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

It has spawned meme after meme on social media of people washing their hands – most often to comedic effect.

The legendary singer joined in too, posting a video on TikTok (yes, Gloria Gaynor is a TikTok user!) of her hand washing routine, singing along to the classic track as she scrubbed with soap for 20 seconds – the recommend amount of time.

“It only takes 20 seconds to SURVIVE!” she wrote alongside the hashtags: “#WashYourHands #IWillSurviveChallenge.”

Gloria subsequently went viral and inspired the ‘I Will Survive Challenge,’ in which people share clips of themselves washing their hands as they belt its iconic lyrics, “Did you think I’d lay down and die? No, not I! I will survive!”

Fans hailed the singer for battling the coronavirus and promoting good hygiene.

“Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to ‘I Will Survive’ is the hand-washing video I didn’t know I needed,” one fan wrote, while another opined Gloria has “now done more for the health and welfare of the United States than the president”.

Check out the incredible video below.

We all need this Grant! 😘❤️🙏👏👏 https://t.co/zi6brqxm7y — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 13, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak was labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this week.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that the number of cases of the coronavirus outside China had increased 13-fold in two weeks, and said he was “deeply concerned” by “alarming levels of inaction”.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minster, said it has been “the worst public health crisis for a generation” and that cases will “rise sharply”, and further warned that “many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

Related: LGBTQ people are more vulnerable to coronavirus for three reasons.