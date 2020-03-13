Disney delays Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers due to coronavirus outbreak

by Sam Damshenas

Culture

Disney has delayed Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers.

A representative for Disney said in a statement: “As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘Antlers’ out of an abundance of caution.”

They continued to say that they “believe in the moviegoing experience and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates.”

Mulan was scheduled to hit cinemas 27 March, The New Mutants on 3 April and Antlers on 17 April.

After the delay was announced, Mulan director Niki Caro said, “Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by the virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

Other films that have been affected by the coronavirus are A Quiet Place 2 and The Lovebirds, both of which have been cancelled, F9, which has been delayed a year, and No Time to Die, which has been postponed until November.

Tours from Queen, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Mariah Carey, Maluma, Green Day, Greyson Chance and BTS have also been interrupted, as well as annual events such as RuPaul’s DragCon LA, Coachella and SXSW Music, Film and Tech Conference.

Related: LGBTQ people are more vulnerable to coronavirus for three reasons.

