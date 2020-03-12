Drag Race season 12 queens go head to head in gag-worthy new teaser

“We’re going to have to put them down.”

VH1 have unveiled the first teaser for the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 and honey, it’s getting severe.

After being separated in two teams, the second group of queens, Aiden Zhane, Dahlia Sin, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan and Rock M. Sakura, come face to face with Brita, Chrystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox, Heidi N Closet, Nicky Doll and Widow Von’Du.

Before Jan and Brita, who are part of the same drag family in New York City, reunite and kiki, all 12 queens gather round the werkroom table and discuss the events of their episodes – with lots of shade thrown in, because duh.

Due to Jan hailing her fellow group two queens as “Team Talent,” Nicky confidently tells her I’m That Bitch co-star Widow that they will “have to put them down” while Heidi tells Brita that she will “send them home”. AND I OOP ETC.

Watch the first gag-worthy teaser for the next episode below.

The dolls are all together, so it's time for the REAL competition to begin! 👠



Snatch up this week's sneak of #DragRace 👉 https://t.co/cwwMih5ylr



New episode TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/oi8SYuT9Ok — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 12, 2020

This week, the queens will flex their improv skills as they audition for ‘World’s Worst’ – a talent show for people with little talent. X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn will make her debut on the judging panel.

Unlike the past two episodes, this week will feature an elimination.

