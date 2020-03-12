Netflix renews Queer Eye for season 6

Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season ahead of its season five premiere.

The new season will follow the famous Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski – as they take their message of inclusivity and self-love to their homebase in Austin, Texas.

They will “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

Season 5 has already begun production in Philadelphia and is expected to debut on the streaming service later this year.

Netflix

Queer Eye’s first four seasons – and the Japan special – received universal acclaim from critics.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Picture Editing and two for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

The series has also received two nominations for Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning one.

All four seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

