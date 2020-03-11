Maisie Williams confirms same-sex romance for The New Mutants

The New Mutants has been confirmed to feature a same-sex romance.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Maisie Williams revealed that her character Rahne will be romantically involved with Dani, played by Blu Hunt, because of their “telepathic connection” in the comic book series.

“And so we just wanted to extend that in the film and put that within reality,” she explained. “If they really could understand each other on that level, then you’d probably end up falling in love with that person.”

However, Maisie did say that their romance is “not something that is spoken about too much in the film.” But that’s why the Game of Thrones star loved it, because it didn’t feel like a “gimmick”.

“It’s not really a story about these two characters understanding their sexuality,” she continued. “It’s not centered around that and they don’t really necessarily label it. No one else does either and no one really questions it.”

On the other hand, director Josh Boone said The New Mutants has “a beautiful love story” at the heart of it, which he called “sort of the spine and focus of some of the character-driven stuff in the film.”

He’s either talking about Rahne and Dani, which would conflict with Maisie’s comments, or it’s about another couple entirely. Either way, we’re excited because Boone later said the film was inspired by… Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“I just feel like Buffy was so long ago and they did it so spectacularly and they did it in a way that was on TV at the time,” he said of the queer representation. “It’s funny movies never quite caught up in a mainstream way.”

The New Mutants follows five young mutants who discover their abilities and have to band together to escape a secret facility, where they are being detained by a powerful mutant called The Demon Bear.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf) co-star alongside Maisie and Blu.

The New Mutants will be released 3 April in the United States – watch the brand new trailer below.