RuPaul’s DragCon LA has been cancelled due to coronavirus

“DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved.”

RuPaul’s DragCon LA has been cancelled amid concerns over the coronavirus.

A message on the official RuPaul’s DragCon website reads: “DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved, and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus.

“The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out every day. Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May.

They continued to say that “due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. 2020.”

DragCon LA will return in 2021, “better than ever,” and fans will receive refunds for their tickets within the next week.

“We will be working with Eventbrite to issue refunds for existing DragCon LA ticket holders over the next 7 days,” the statement said. “You will receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite when the refund has been issued.”

The annual event, which was due to take place 1-3 May, joins Coachella, SXSW Music, Film and Tech Conference, Ultra Music Festival Abu Dhabi and Miami and Tomorrowland Winter in France as other gatherings delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Tours from Queen, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Mariah Carey, Maluma, Green Day, Greyson Chance and BTS have also been interrupted, as well as the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, which has been delayed until November.

Related: Check out all the sickening lewks from the first ever RuPaul’s DragCon UK.