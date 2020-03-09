Marvel release final action-packed trailer for Black Widow

This is giving us The Winter Soldier vibes and we are here for it.

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Black Widow and it looks… INSANE.

The film, which is set in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff with supporting performances from Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.

In the trailer, Natasha returns to the Red Room, the Soviet training facility where she was trained to become the world’s most lethal assassin, and reunites with frenemy Yelena Belova (Pugh) and mentor Melina Vostokoff (Weisz).

Natasha also faces an army of fellow Black Widow’s before engaging in hand-to-hand combat IN THE SKY with the film’s primary villain, Taskmaster, a master swordsman and marksman who can mimic the abilities of his opponents.

Earlier this year at Comic-Con in San Diego, Johansson said of the film: “I get to play Natasha as a fully realised woman and in all of her many facets. I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow. See it in theaters May 1! pic.twitter.com/kGvxDXksSO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 9, 2020

“I’m looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger so you guys will be seeing more of that.”

Cate Shortland – who will be the first solo woman to direct a Marvel film – also teased: “I think that’s what drew me to the story, she’s got so many secrets, she’s got so much vulnerability and I think that’s what makes her such a great heroine.

“In this film we get to understand her past and put the pieces of herself together and come out a whole person.”

Black Widow has so far appeared in seven films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The latter recently became the highest-grossing film in history and received universal acclaim.

Black Widow will be released in cinemas on 1 May. Watch the incredible final trailer below.