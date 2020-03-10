Sex Education star Asa Butterfield’s reaction to Drag Race “doppelgänger” is perfect

“The sex clinic for horny teenagers didn’t workout huh.”

Asa Butterfield has trolled fans over his RuPaul’s Drag Race “doppelgänger”.

Last week, the second premiere of the Emmy Award-winning drag competition aired and introduced fans to five sickening new contestants: Aiden Zhane, Dahlia Sin, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan and Rock M. Sakura.

While the episode garnered praise for their runways, fosse-inspired group number You Don’t Know Me and the Call Your Girlfriend lip-sync, it went viral due to the similarities between “spooky queen” Aiden and the Sex Education star.

whats asa butterfield doing on drag race pic.twitter.com/X7X81hqw5D — andrea (@fentoozlers) March 5, 2020

Had no idea Asa Butterfield was going on Drag Race between seasons of Sex Education!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZMESAfZTe8 — Rach (@rchlmcclln) March 7, 2020

So you’re Aiden Zhane and Asa Butterfield from Sex Education are not the same person? 😶 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/4YbGy78zGA — Carla Tinedo (@catinedo) March 7, 2020

im really excited for asa butterfield in rupaul's drag race,, 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4uQB0Uejzv — jomski (@sadjektib) March 7, 2020

Okay lemme just say, out-of-drag Jan and Rock M Sakura are really cute. 👀



And more importantly, I cannot NOT see Asa Butterfield whenever I look at Aiden Zhane. 😂 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/iFgaksZqyE — mac (@phlppdsqtd) March 8, 2020

Asa Butterfield is the 14th Queen on Drag Race pic.twitter.com/LfPbkoLTu1 — Nathaniel (@natefarah) March 4, 2020

“Had no idea Asa Butterfield was going on Drag Race between seasons of Sex Education!” wrote one fan, while another made reference to Asa’s character on the show, tweeting: “The sex clinic for horny teenagers didn’t workout huh.”

The latter tweet made the rounds on social media, with nearly 1000 retweets and 9,000 likes. It eventually caught the attention of Asa himself, who simply responded “S3 Spoilers,” alongside an emoji with a hand covering its mouth. What a troll!

DEAD 💀 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 6, 2020

The official Twitter account for Netflix UK & Ireland said what we were all thinking: “Dead.”

Last month, Sex Education was renewed for a third season, which came as no surprise considering the first two instalments received universal acclaim from critics and broke viewership records for the streaming service.

The first two seasons of Sex Education – and the first two episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 – are now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.