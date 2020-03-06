Netflix cancels RuPaul series AJ and the Queen after one season

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture > Drag

“Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America.”

Netflix has cancelled AJ and the Queen after one season.

RuPaul, creator and star, confirmed the news in a statement, saying it’s the “End of the road for AJ and The Queen. Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support.”

The Emmy-winner continued to say that he is “very proud of the work” he did on the show.

The series follows the drag icon as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s, accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ (played by Izzy G).

Each episode, Ru visits a drag club and performs a “killer musical number” and is joined by a host of legendary Drag Race stars including Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, Jinkx Monsoon and Katya.

Deep breath for even more sickening star power: Porkchop, Alexis Mateo, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee and Pandora Boxx.

The multiple Emmy Award-winner wrote and executive produced the show alongside Michael Patrick King, who is best known for directing, writing and producing the iconic HBO comedy, Sex and the City, as well as its two spin-off feature films.

It was fun, hilarious and the most queer television series ever commissioned by Netflix, so we’re disappointed.

Comments

More

Culture > Drag

Netflix cancels RuPaul series AJ and the Queen after one season

Culture

Premiere: Gregory Dillon unveils video for synthpop anthem Love Again

Culture

Here’s where you can see the biggest pop stars this Pride season

Culture

Rina Sawayama is living proof that political pop music works

Community

Number of people identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual in UK hits record high

Community

Aaron Schock, who voted against LGBTQ rights, comes out as gay

Culture

Demi Lovato fights her inner demons in I Love Me music video

Culture

42 of the best LGBTQ shows you can watch right now on Netflix

Next
Press enter to search