Netflix cancels RuPaul series AJ and the Queen after one season

“Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America.”

Netflix has cancelled AJ and the Queen after one season.

RuPaul, creator and star, confirmed the news in a statement, saying it’s the “End of the road for AJ and The Queen. Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support.”

The Emmy-winner continued to say that he is “very proud of the work” he did on the show.

The series follows the drag icon as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s, accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ (played by Izzy G).

Each episode, Ru visits a drag club and performs a “killer musical number” and is joined by a host of legendary Drag Race stars including Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, Jinkx Monsoon and Katya.

Deep breath for even more sickening star power: Porkchop, Alexis Mateo, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee and Pandora Boxx.

The multiple Emmy Award-winner wrote and executive produced the show alongside Michael Patrick King, who is best known for directing, writing and producing the iconic HBO comedy, Sex and the City, as well as its two spin-off feature films.

It was fun, hilarious and the most queer television series ever commissioned by Netflix, so we’re disappointed.