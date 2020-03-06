Demi Lovato is back with a massive self-love anthem I Love Me.

On the soaring new single, Demi address her insecurities, admitting, “can’t see what I am, only what I’m not”, before eventually finding empowerment and declaring, “I’m my own worst critic, but I’m a 10 out of 10 even when I forget.”

The action-packed video, meanwhile, sees Demi tackle her past struggles with addiction and self-confidence as she (literally) fights her inner demons, struts down the street in a red latex coat, and even references her overdose.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Demi. As well as wowing audiences with a powerful performance of her track Anyone at the Grammy Awards, she also delivered a rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl that was dubbed “the best since Whitney Houston”.

Her last studio album Tell Me You Love Me was released in 2017, making this the longest fans have waited for a new album. We’re keeping our fingers crossed it’s coming soon!

Watch the powerful video for I Love Me here or below.