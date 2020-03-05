Watch the trailer for London’s LGBTQ film festival BFI Flare

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

The 2020 edition of BFI Flare is looking epic.

Every year, the London film festival brings some of the best LGBTQ feature films, short film collections and events to the capital, giving audiences a chance to see the big-screen adventures everyone will be talking about early.

Highlights this year include lesbian rom-com Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt); gay military drama Moffie; and documentary Changing the Game, which follows trans teen athletes competing across America.

The festival runs from 18 March to 29 March, and tickets are on sale now. £3 tickets available on the door for those 25 and under.

BFI Flare: London LGBTQ Film Festival is the UK’s longest-running LGBTQ film event, and first began in 1986 as Gay’s Own Pictures.

Watch the trailer for BFI Flare here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Watch the trailer for London’s LGBTQ film festival BFI Flare

Community

Virginia becomes first southern state to ban gay ‘conversion therapy’

Culture

Billy Porter to play “genderless” Fairy Godmother in live-action Cinderella

Culture

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy with Never Worn White music video

Culture

Lady Gaga announces massive stadium dates for Chromatica Ball Tour

Culture > Drag

Robyn’s reaction to Raven and Jujubee’s Drag Race lip sync is everything

Culture > Drag

Watch the next group of Drag Race season 12 queens sashay into the werkroom

Culture

Miriam Margolyes on why she’s happy being a lesbian: “Very few men have souls”

Next
Press enter to search