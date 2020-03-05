The 2020 edition of BFI Flare is looking epic.

Every year, the London film festival brings some of the best LGBTQ feature films, short film collections and events to the capital, giving audiences a chance to see the big-screen adventures everyone will be talking about early.

Highlights this year include lesbian rom-com Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt); gay military drama Moffie; and documentary Changing the Game, which follows trans teen athletes competing across America.

The festival runs from 18 March to 29 March, and tickets are on sale now. £3 tickets available on the door for those 25 and under.

BFI Flare: London LGBTQ Film Festival is the UK’s longest-running LGBTQ film event, and first began in 1986 as Gay’s Own Pictures.

Watch the trailer for BFI Flare here or below.