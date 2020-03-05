Katy Perry reveals pregnancy with Never Worn White music video

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore.”

Katy Perry has announced that she’s expecting a baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The pop superstar revealed her growing baby bump in the stunning music video for her new piano ballad, Never Worn White, an ode to Bloom in which she laments, “I’ve never worn white, but I really wanna try with you. I wanna get it right.”

Shortly after its release, Perry joked on Twitter that she doesn’t “have to suck it in anymore” or “carry around a big purse.”

During a Q&A on Instagram live, the star also revealed that a new album will be coming this “jam packed” summer: “Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Perry hasn’t released a full-length studio album since 2017’s Witness, although she has released a string of successful pop anthems such as Cozy Little Christmas, Never Really Over, Small Talk, Harley’s in Hawaii and 365 (with Zedd).

It hasn’t been confirmed whether these tracks will be included on her upcoming sixth studio album.

Never Worn White is now available on iTunes and streaming services – watch the music video below.

Comments

More

Culture

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy with Never Worn White music video

Culture

Lady Gaga announces massive stadium dates for Chromatica Ball Tour

Culture > Drag

Robyn’s reaction to Raven and Jujubee’s Drag Race lip sync is everything

Culture > Drag

Watch the next group of Drag Race season 12 queens sashay into the werkroom

Culture

Miriam Margolyes on why she’s happy being a lesbian: “Very few men have souls”

Community

Barnardo’s calls on more LGBTQ people to foster or adopt children

Culture

We ranked all of Lady Gaga’s lead singles from worst to best

Culture

Dreamer to battle transphobic villain in upcoming Supergirl episode

Next
Press enter to search