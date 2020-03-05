Lady Gaga announces massive stadium dates for Chromatica Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is going on tour!

The pop superstar is known for her extravagant performances almost as much as her worldwide smash hits, so it’s no surprise that the announcement of a new Europe and US tour has sent fans into a frenzy.

Dubbed the Chromatica Ball, the tour currently consists of just six dates including Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and East Rutherford. It might be a short tour, but this queen is doing stadiums, honey.

Tickets for the London show go on general sale 13 March. We imagine getting tickets will be like the gay Hunger Games, so it’s probably a good idea to register for priority access tickets here – they go on sale 9 March.

Check out the dates below.

July 24 – Paris, France, Stade De France

July 30 – London, United Kingdom, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August 5 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

August 9 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

August 14 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

August 19 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

Gaga is currently riding high off the success of her new single Stupid Love, a disco-inspired track that sees the icon return to her dance-pop roots.

She also announced her highly-anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica, which will be released on 10 April (that’s just one month away!), and teased that it will be full of exactly what fans want – big pop bangers.

“We are definitely dancing,” she said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.”

Watch the Star Trek and Mad Max-inspired music video for Stupid Love below.