Watch the next group of Drag Race season 12 queens sashay into the werkroom

VH1 have unveiled a 13-minute preview for the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

The first few minutes show the first seven queens, Brita, Nicky Doll, Chrystal Meythd, Gigi Goode, Widow Von’Du, Heidi N Closet and Jackie Cox, as they sashay back into the werkroom and prepare to meet the next group of contestants.

First they leave a threatening (?) message for them on the mirror that reads: “WE DONE ALREADY DONE HAS OURSUS.”

The second batch of queens, Aiden Zhane, Dahlia Sin, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Rock M. Sakura and Sherry Pie, then make their debut – catchphrases in hand – and are left quaking in their boots (?) after realising they’re not the first to arrive.

Mama Ru then enters the fold and reveals the same mini-challenge as the premiere (and the season seven premiere): to slay the judges (and hopefully Kimye) with two lewks on the runway – one for Fall and the other for Spring.

Get your jush with the first 13 minutes of Drag Race season 12 episode two below.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the queens will write and perform a Fosse-inspired jazz number, with special guest stars Thandie Newton and Robyn. Here’s hoping the queens will lip sync to one of Thandie’s Robyn’s iconic bops.

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 is now available to stream on Netflix UK.