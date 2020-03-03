Elite season 3 trailer reveals major character death

Another rich and attractive teen has been murdered… The shock!

Expect the third season of Elite to feature more sex, drugs and – this won’t come as much of a shock – death.

This week, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for the Spanish teen drama’s third instalment and it teases more racy, bloody and Gossip Girl-esque scenarios for the abnormally rich and attractive teens of Las Encinas.

It even spoils a major character death. It doesn’t allude to someone dying or any of that ambiguous trailer crap, it literally shows a fan-favourite character minutes after they’ve come to a sticky end – watch below.

Since Elite’s debut in 2018, the thriller has received universal acclaim from critics and has been lauded for its portrayal of its LGBTQ characters, especially Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper), who have been dubbed ‘Omander’ by fans.

Last year, the series won Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language) at the GLAAD Media Awards. The first season was reportedly streamed by over 20 million viewers in its first month of release on the streaming service.

Elite follows three working class friends Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite boarding school after their previous school was destroyed.

Season three will see the return of all the aforementioned stars, plus Miguel Bernardeau, Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós, as well as new cast members Sergio Momo and Leïti Sène.

Elite season 3 premieres 13 March on Netflix.