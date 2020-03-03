Bad Bunny says he will ‘not be defined’ by his sexuality

“I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

Bad Bunny ‘isn’t particularly interested’ in questions about his sexuality.

The Latin singer and rapper has been a vocal LGBTQ ally throughout his career, showcasing same-sex couples, transgender women and people with disabilities in his music videos, so it comes as no surprise that his views on sexuality are progressive.

In an interview with LA Times, Bad Bunny said of his sexuality: “It does not define me. At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

He also explained why it’s so important for him to include queer and disenfranchised people in his work, saying “there are people who listen to reggaeton and love it and at the same time they have never felt represented within it.”

The star continued: “In 20 or 30 years nobody had worried about that, but I did.”

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny went viral with his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after calling attention to the death of Alexa Luciano, a trans woman who was recently murdered in Puerto Rico.

During a performance, the rapper wore a skirt and a sweater that read, “They killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt.”

Alexa was killed in a park early on Monday 23 February in Toa Baja, a city around 15 miles west of capital San Juan. Police are continuing to search for suspects and her death is officially being investigated as a hate crime.

Watch Bad Bunny’s powerful tribute to Alexa on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon below.