Rina Sawayama unveils 2000s R&B-inspired new single XS

Rina Sawayama is giving us everything we need on her new single.

Much like her earlier material, XS is a 2000s-inspired track that takes influence from classic R&B anthems. Lyrically, however, the song is grounded in present day, tackling issues such as capitalism and climate change.

In a statement, Rina said XS is a “song that mocks capitalism in a sinking world” and that her aim was to draw attention to how “global climate change is accelerating and human extinction is a very real possibility within our lifetime”.

She explained: “It’s hilarious to me that brands were still coming out with new makeup palettes every month and public figures were doing a gigantic house tour of their gated property in Calabasas in the same week as doing a ‘sad about Australian wild fires’ Instagram post. I mean I’m guilty of turning a blind eye too, because otherwise it makes me depressed.

“I wanted to reflect the chaos of this post-truth climate change denying world in the metal guitar stabs that flare up like an underlying zit between the 2000s R&B beat that reminds you of a time when everything was alright.”

XS is the third single from Rina’s highly-anticipated debut album, SAWAYAMA, after the Evanescence and nu-metal-inspired banger STFU! and pulsating club anthem Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys).

According to Rina, the album – which will finally be released 17 April – will touch upon topics such as “family and identity” and explores “what belonging means when home is an evolving concept”.

XS is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here on Apple Music or below.

The star’s Dynasty Tour will kick off on 24 April in Los Angeles, with 11 shows scheduled across North America and a UK leg ending with a show at Brixton Electric on 20 May. Tickets are on sale now – check out the dates below.

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

April 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 27 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

April 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

May 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

May 2 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 3 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club Theatre

May 6 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

May 7 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

May 8 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

May 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

May 14 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

May 15 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

May 16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Intitute3

May 21 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton