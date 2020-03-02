Madonna cancels Madame X tour date after on-stage fall

“This broken doll held together with tape and glue needs to stay in bed.”

Madonna has cancelled another date on her Madame X World Tour.

The pop icon was forced to cancel her third Paris show yesterday (1 March) due to injuries she sustained on-stage last week.

During her gig at the Parisian venue on 27 February, Madonna fell hard while performing Vogue after “a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone”.

“I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing,” she told fans on Instagram.

“However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece. Thank You for your understanding Paris!”

Madonna also said thanked God “for this important reminder that we are human.”

Although Madonna has cancelled 14 dates on the Madame X Tour, it has received widespread critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone saying she’s the kind of superstar who “doesn’t repeat her successes” and is “getting weirder with age”.

The tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name, which includes singles such as Medellin (with Maluma), God Control, I Rise, Crave (with Swae Lee), Future (with Quavo), Dark Ballet and I Don’t Search I Find.

Read Madonna’s Instagram post below.