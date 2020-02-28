Here’s the exact time Drag Race season 12 lands on Netflix in your country

We got you sis!

Netflix has revealed the exact time RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will be made available in your country.

Most, the official account for LGBTQ-related Netflix news, tweeted today that the premiere can be streamed the day after in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and the specific time we can expect it to drop.

The times are as follows: 1:01 pm CIT/SGT/PHT/MYT, 2:01 pm EIT, 6:01 pm CDT, 5:01 am GMT, 7:01 am SAST and 10:31 am IST.

🚨GAY PSA🚨



A sick'ning new crop of queens will enter the Drag Race Werk Room today, and you can watch the S12 premiere on Netflix the day after in IN, ID, SG, PH, NZ, MY, UK/IE, & ZA at:



1:01 pm CIT/SGT/PHT/MYT

2:01 pm EIT

6:01 pm CDT

5:01 am GMT

7:01 am SAST

10:31 am IST — The Most (@Most) February 28, 2020

RuPaul confirmed that the premiere will be switched up this season.

“We have two premieres this season,” he said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “You get to see the first bunch of girls in episode one and the second bunch of girls – we say ‘girls’, we mean that term loosely – in the second episode.”

It will be only the second time the show has ever aired two premiere episodes, and the first since season six.

The queens who will be sashaying into the Drag Race season 12 are: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

Nicki Minaj will make her judging debut on the premiere, and will be followed by stars such as Normani, Robyn, Jonathan Bennett, Chaka Kahn, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton and Olivia Munn.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below.