BBC Three announces Michelle Visage chat show called Get Off Your Ass

Can we get an amen? Because honey, Michelle Visage has been given her very own BBC Three series!

Produced by World of Wonder and centred around her personal mantra of ‘Get Off Your Ass’, the series will combine Michelle’s New Jersey sass, warmth, wit and wisdom as she dishes out advice at ‘Club Visage’.

Each episode, the former Seduction songstress and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge will be joined by a celebrity guest, where they will talk about each other’s life experiences and “workshop the audience’s dilemmas and problems”.

One special viewer in need of some advice will also receive the M.V.T (the Michelle Visage Treatment), in which Michelle will assist them with their problem and throw in an “immersive” challenge to help get them back on track.

She will enlist the help of The Vivienne, the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar, to get the subject “off of their ass”.

In a statement, Michelle said: “I am THRILLED to be bringing my kind of chat to a show on the amazing BBC Three in the country that literally owns my heart! It’s 2020 and we can no longer sit back and complain.

“It’s time to stand up and GET OFF YOUR ASS with Michelle Visage! See you soon on the iPlayer nearest you.”

Fenton Bailey from World of Wonder said they are “excited to be expanding its UK operations for GET OFF YOUR ASS! We’ve worked with Michelle for many years and she is the living breathing embodiment of getting Off Your Arse.

“We are so thrilled to work with her on her own talk show, showcasing her unique ability to relate to young people and helping them with issues they face in today’s world.”

You can catch Michelle next in the 12th season of Drag Race, which premieres tonight on VH1 – watch the trailer below.