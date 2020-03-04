Cheryl, Brooke Candy, Saweetie and more performing at Birmingham Pride 2020

The full line-up for Birmingham Pride 2020 has been announced.

The first major UK Pride festival of the year, which takes place in and around Birmingham’s Gay Village from 23-24 May, has unveiled its full list of performers taking to the various stages across the weekend, and it sounds incredible.

From chart-topper Cheryl, to breakout My Type rap star Saweetie, to international recording artist and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, and even veteran party-starters Vengaboys, there’s something for everyone.

Check out the full Birmingham Pride 2020 line-up below.

Saturday 23 May

Following a show-stopping performance at Manchester Pride last year (which many said was the best of the weekend), chart-topping singer Cheryl will be headlining Birmingham Pride on Saturday this year.

With five UK number one singles – Fight For This Love, Promise This, Call My Name, Crazy Stupid Love and I Don’t Care – as well as her Girls Aloud classics, she’ll definitely get the party started when she takes to the stage on Saturday 23 May.

Also performing on the Main Stage on Saturday are singer Katy B, rapper Saweetie, DJ and producer Riton, rapper Ms Banks, house legends Black Box, Drag Race star Baga Chipz, Pink tribute Vicky Jackson, and Rainbow Voices.

Over at the Dance Arena you’ll find Patrick Topping, Melé, Barely Legal and more, while the Manchester Airport Cabaret Stage will welcome Baga Chipz, Sum Ting Wong, Lola Lasagne, Shania Pain, Miss Penny, Twiggy and many more acts.

Finally, the Future Stage will be headlined by Opulence rapper Brooke Candy, with further appearances from SXMSON, rapper James Indigo, Harpies Strip Club, Gay Garage, House of Bab, Sofa King, club night Girls Night Out and more.

See the full Saturday lineup below.

Sunday 24 May

International recording artist and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland will bring hits including Work, When Love Takes Over, Down For Whatever and Commander when she gets the party started on the Main Stage on Sunday 24 May.

Joining her on the Main Stage are disco legends Sister Sledge, hit-maker Raye, throwback party-starters Vengaboys, Drag Race icon Peppermint, DJ act Freemasons, gender-fluid pop star Dorian Electra, singer-songwriter Tom Aspaul, and club night Glitter Sh*t.

The Dance Arena will feature sets from Preditah, Jossy Mitsu, Joe Hunt, Werdna and special guest Flava D, while the Manchester Airport Cabaret Stage will welcome Vicky Jackson as Pink, Ginny Lemon, Topsie Redfern, Totally Tina and more.

Finally, the Future Stage will be headlined by dancehall-infused pop star Alicai Harley, with further appearances by Lick Events, Jungle Kitty, Oneda, Wile Out, Kaylee Goulding, Miyagi and Question.

See the full Sunday lineup below.

This year, Birmingham Pride’s entertainment areas including the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Dance Arena and funfair will be situated in Smithfield, the former Birmingham Wholesale Market site adjacent to the city’s gay village.

The Birmingham Pride Street Party will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

Birmingham City Council Leader, Councillor Ian Ward, said: “Birmingham Pride has become one of the absolute highlights of our cultural calendar, and Birmingham City Council is delighted to continue supporting such a fantastic, inclusive event.

“This is a city where all communities live, work and play together, and I have no doubt that, as the Festival moves to a new home in Smithfield, Birmingham Pride 2020 will prove to be yet another triumph.”

Tickets for Birmingham Pride are available here.