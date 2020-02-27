Check out all the gag-worthy entrance lewks from Drag Race season 12

C’mon season 12!

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 are bringing it with their entrance lewks.

Ahead of the premiere on 28 February (TOMORROW!), VH1 have released a video of all 13 queens before they enter the werkroom as they answer rapid-fire questions on how they’d die in a scary movie and if they’d pick Gaga or Beyonce etc.

Gag on their extravaganza below…

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

Ru recently confirmed that the premiere will be split into two separate episodes.

“We have two premieres this season,” he said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “You get to see the first bunch of girls in episode one and the second bunch of girls – we say ‘girls’, we mean that term loosely – in the second episode.”

It will be only the second time the show has ever aired two premiere episodes, and the first since season six.

Nicki Minaj will make her judging debut on the premiere, and will be followed by stars such as Normani, Robyn, Jonathan Bennett, Chaka Kahn, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton and Olivia Munn.

Drag Race season 12 will premiere on VH1 in the US and will be made available on Netflix in the UK at 8am.