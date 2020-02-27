Lady Gaga shares epic teaser for Stupid Love music video

by Daniel Megarry

This looks incredible.

Ahead of the release of her new single Stupid Love on Friday, pop superstar Lady Gaga has shared a teaser of the song’s otherworldly music video, confirming that it will be released at the same time as the song.

In the clip, Gaga can be seen on a seemingly desolate planet rocking pink hair, a matching pink outfit and some sort of tribal-esque markings on her face. She’s surrounded by a troupe of backing dancers who are all looking equally fabulous.

The video also sees the lyrics, “All I ever wanted was love,” appear on screen.

It’s been four years since her last album Joanne blessed our headphones, and while we’ve had the A Star Is Born soundtrack to keep us occupied, fans have been waiting for a proper pop comeback from the superstar.

Judging by the video teaser Gaga just shared on Twitter, it looks like we’ll be getting just that – watch it here or below.

Stupid Love will be available on iTunes and streaming services this Friday, 28 February.

