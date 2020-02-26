Lady Gaga shares incredible first look at the Stupid Love music video

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

This is going to be major.

If you hear screaming, don’t call the police because it’s just the sound of pop-deprived Monsters everywhere shrieking at Shallow singer and Grammy Award-winning artist Ally Maine’s Lady Gaga’s most recent tweet.

Earlier today, the pop superstar unveiled the first look at the music video to her brand spanking new single, Stupid Love, and it’s sending fans into an absolute frenzy because it’s serving early Gaga-levels of pure pop fabulousness.

It shows Gaga with pink hair, a pink outfit and some sorta tribal-esque markings on her face. The photo follows in the footsteps of the images shown on the billboard that announced Stupid Love’s release earlier this week – see here.

It’s been four years since her last album Joanne blessed our headphones, and while we’ve had the A Star Is Born soundtrack to keep us occupied, fans have been waiting for a proper pop comeback from the superstar.

Judging by the promo image Gaga just shared on Twitter, it looks like we’ll be getting just that – see below.

Stupid Love will be available on iTunes and streaming services this Friday, 28 February.

Comments

More

Culture

The Prince Of Egypt is a dazzling West End spectacle – review

Culture

Doja Cat is a 70s disco diva in psychedelic Say So music video

Community

Sadiq Khan vows to strengthen London Pride if re-elected as mayor

Culture

5 potential themes for American Horror Story season 10

Community

Gentefied writer and trans activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28

Style

Lil Nas X, Hunter Schafer and more star in CALVIN KLEIN’s new ‘DEAL WITH IT’ Campaign

Culture

BenDeLaCreme announces UK tour dates for Ready to Be Committed

Culture

Taylor Swift gets into male drag for The Man music video

Next
Press enter to search