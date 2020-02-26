Lady Gaga shares incredible first look at the Stupid Love music video

This is going to be major.

If you hear screaming, don’t call the police because it’s just the sound of pop-deprived Monsters everywhere shrieking at Shallow singer and Grammy Award-winning artist Ally Maine’s Lady Gaga’s most recent tweet.

Earlier today, the pop superstar unveiled the first look at the music video to her brand spanking new single, Stupid Love, and it’s sending fans into an absolute frenzy because it’s serving early Gaga-levels of pure pop fabulousness.

It shows Gaga with pink hair, a pink outfit and some sorta tribal-esque markings on her face. The photo follows in the footsteps of the images shown on the billboard that announced Stupid Love’s release earlier this week – see here.

It’s been four years since her last album Joanne blessed our headphones, and while we’ve had the A Star Is Born soundtrack to keep us occupied, fans have been waiting for a proper pop comeback from the superstar.

Judging by the promo image Gaga just shared on Twitter, it looks like we’ll be getting just that – see below.

Stupid Love will be available on iTunes and streaming services this Friday, 28 February.