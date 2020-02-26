Duffy reveals she was “raped and drugged and held captive”

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.”

Duffy has tragically revealed that her hiatus from music is due to being drugged, raped and held captive by an attacker.

The Welsh singer, who is best known for her 2008 jazz-pop anthem Mercy, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday (25 February) that now feels like the right time to address “what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why”.

“A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer,” she explained.

“He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.”

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain?

“I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?”

Duffy admitted that her heart slowly “unbroke” and revealed that she will be posting an interview in the next few weeks and would love to answer questions from fans, because she has a “sacred love and appreciation” for their kindness.

She concluded her post by telling her followers: “Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”

Duffy’s debut album, Rockferry, became the best-selling British album of 2008 and sold over seven million copies worldwide. It won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 51st ceremony.

Her second, and most recent studio album Rockferry (2010), became the Welsh singer’s second top ten album in the UK.

View this post on Instagram

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on

Comments

More

Culture

Taylor Swift gets into male drag for The Man music video

Culture

Sony reportedly to introduce bisexual Spider-Man in upcoming film

Community

Dad goes viral after throwing party to celebrate son’s transition anniversary

Culture

Patrick Stewart discusses his love for Ian McKellen in adorable video

Culture > Drag

Check out all the gag-worthy entrance lewks from Drag Race season 12

Culture

Lady Gaga shares epic teaser for Stupid Love music video

Culture

Lady Gaga shares incredible first look at the Stupid Love music video

Culture

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Story season 10

Next
Press enter to search