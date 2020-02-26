Orville Peck brings drag queens and cowboys to Queen Of The Rodeo video

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Orville Peck has dropped a music video for Queen Of The Rodeo.

The eight-minute-long clip features cameos from model Tess Holiday as well as drag performers Thanks Jem and Louisianna Purchase, as Orville brings together the worlds of bull riding rodeos and drag queen pageantry.

A caption appearing at the end of the video dedicates it to “all the LGBTQ+ and two-spirit community members working and performing in rodeos, ranches and roadhouses across North America.”

Related: Orville Peck is the queer cowboy taking the campness of country music to the next level

Queen Of The Rodeo is taken from Orville’s critically-acclaimed debut album Pony, which dropped in April last year and launched him on a journey to become one of country music’s most exciting rising stars.

The US singer has also emerged as a modern style icon, having recently performed at Dior Men’s 2020 show.

Watch the video for Queen Of The Rodeo here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Orville Peck brings drag queens and cowboys to Queen Of The Rodeo video

Culture > Drag

Nicki Minaj steals RuPaul’s gig in Drag Race season 12 preview

Culture

Glasgow Film Festival to feature 6 incredible LGBTQ films this year

Culture

We ranked every single Lady Gaga album from worst to best

Culture

Lady Gaga announces release date of new single Stupid Love

Community

Homeless trans woman murdered in Puerto Rico with video of attack shared online

Culture > Drag

The 10 most controversial eliminations in Drag Race HERstory ranked

Culture

No Sweat is a moving new play about LGBTQ+ homelessness – review

Next
Press enter to search