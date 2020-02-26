Orville Peck brings drag queens and cowboys to Queen Of The Rodeo video

Orville Peck has dropped a music video for Queen Of The Rodeo.

The eight-minute-long clip features cameos from model Tess Holiday as well as drag performers Thanks Jem and Louisianna Purchase, as Orville brings together the worlds of bull riding rodeos and drag queen pageantry.

A caption appearing at the end of the video dedicates it to “all the LGBTQ+ and two-spirit community members working and performing in rodeos, ranches and roadhouses across North America.”

Queen Of The Rodeo is taken from Orville’s critically-acclaimed debut album Pony, which dropped in April last year and launched him on a journey to become one of country music’s most exciting rising stars.

The US singer has also emerged as a modern style icon, having recently performed at Dior Men’s 2020 show.

Watch the video for Queen Of The Rodeo here or below.