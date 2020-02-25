Lady Gaga announces release date of new single Stupid Love

It’s a pop emergency!

Lady Gaga has finally announced her new single Stupid Love will arrive this Friday (28 February), and we cannot cope.

It’s been four years since her last album Joanne blessed our headphones, and while we’ve had the A Star Is Born soundtrack to keep us occupied, fans have been waiting for a proper pop comeback from the superstar.

Judging by the promo image Gaga just shared on Twitter, it looks like we’ll be getting just that.

She also used the hashtag #LG6 so we know it’s definitely from her highly-anticipated sixth studio album.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

Earlier this year, a new track by the pop superstar believed to be Stupid Love surface online, sending fans who’ve been hungry for new music into a frenzy – it even became a trending topic on Twitter.

It seems Gaga managed to see the funny side though, as she tweeted at the time “can y’all stop” accompanied by a stock photo of a person wearing a ski mask listening to music – we think that’s supposed to represent us the fans.

Are you excited for Stupid Love?