Cheryl announced as headliner for Birmingham Pride 2020

Birmingham Pride have announced Cheryl as a headline performer.

Following a show-stopping performance at Manchester Pride last year (which many said was the best of the weekend), the chart-topping singer will be bringing her iconic hits and high-energy dance moves to Birmingham this year.

With five UK number one singles – Fight For This Love, Promise This, Call My Name, Crazy Stupid Love and I Don’t Care – as well as her Girls Aloud classics, she’ll definitely get the party started when she takes to the stage on Saturday 23 May.

(We’re just throwing it out there that the gays would love to hear 3 Words live, Chezza.)

Sunday’s headliner was previously announced to be international recording artist and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

This year, Birmingham Pride’s entertainment areas including the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Dance Arena and funfair will be situated in Smithfield, the former Birmingham Wholesale Market site adjacent to the city’s gay village.

The Birmingham Pride Street Party will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

Birmingham City Council Leader, Councillor Ian Ward, said: “Birmingham Pride has become one of the absolute highlights of our cultural calendar, and Birmingham City Council is delighted to continue supporting such a fantastic, inclusive event.

“This is a city where all communities live, work and play together, and I have no doubt that, as the Festival moves to a new home in Smithfield, Birmingham Pride 2020 will prove to be yet another triumph.”

Tickets for Birmingham Pride are available here.