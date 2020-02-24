Watch Lil Nas X crash a wedding at Disney World

“WHAT THE F**K IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW?”

Lil Nas X is continuing to spread joy and we – can’t stress this enough – love to see it.

Over the weekend, the record-breaking artist crashed a wedding and shared a video on social media, in which he can be seen entering a wedding reception with the bride as one attendee screams, “WHAT THE F**K IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW?”

Lil Nas X then continues to dance with the bride, groom and guests to his chart-topping single, Old Town Road.

Understandably, the clip went viral on social media with over 500,000 likes – watch below.

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

The rapper and singer-songwriter is riding high off the 2020 Grammys, where he took home two awards, led a star-studded performance of the aforementioned country/rap bop, and was declared ‘best dressed’ by anyone with taste.

He picked up another honour last week when he won Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards.

Back in August, Old Town Road became the longest-running number one in history on the Billboard Hot 100.

It spent 19 consecutive weeks in the pole position, three weeks longer than the two previous record holders; One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men (1995–96); and Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (2016).

During its reign, Lil Nas X came out as gay, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number one song.

Later, he became the second openly gay man, after Elton John, to earn a diamond-certification for a single. According to Billboard, Old Town Road has reached sales (and streaming equivalent sales) of 10 million units.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X released the music video to his Nas-assisted track, Rodeo, which sees the star pay tribute to Joss Whedon and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic fantasy drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer and sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix.

The remix is now available on iTunes and streaming services – watch below.