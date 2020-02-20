Netflix reveals release date of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Hollywood

This cast is AMAZING.

Netflix have announced the release date of Ryan Murphy’s highly-anticipated series Hollywood.

The seven-episode limited series, which is co-created with Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), is billed as a “love letter to Hollywood” and will follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make it in a post-World War II world.

It will see Murphy reunite with stars he’s collaborated with on previous projects such as David Corenswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Jim Parsons (The Normal Heart), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) and Patti LuPone (Pose).

Hollywood will also star Broadway actor Jeremy Pope in his television debut alongside Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde), Jake Picking (Horse Girl), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Joe Mantello (Angels in America) and Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion).

Criss, Alexis Martin Woodall (Feud, American Crime Story, American Horror Story) and Janet Mock (Pose) will executive produce alongside Murphy and Brennan, while the latter will also serve as a writer on the series.

Hollywood will be Murphy’s second collaboration with Netflix after The Politician, which premiered last September. It received praise from critics and is currently filming its second season, which is due for release later this year.

Check out the first poster for Hollywood below.