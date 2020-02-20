Dwyane Wade reveals how the cast of Pose helped support his trans daughter

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t get it wrong.”

Dwyane Wade has revealed how the stars of Pose helped him and his wife Gabrielle Union support their transgender daughter.

The NBA star recently appeared on Watch What Happens With Live with Andy Cohen, and was asked by a fan about the “biggest lesson” he’s learned from the cast of the critically-acclaimed Ryan Murphy series.

“We didn’t have a lot of information and we reached out about pronouns,” Wade answered. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t get it wrong. We reached out about the pronouns making sure we said the right things to our daughter.”

He added: “She’s identifying as a young lady. We wanted to make sure we got the pronouns and language right. We reached out to make sure we had the information we needed because we’re learning in this process as well.”

Last week, Dwyane appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed his daughter Zaya recently came out as trans, saying he and his wife Gabrielle are “proud parents of a child in the LGBT+ community” and “proud allies”.

“We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously,” he told Ellen. “So when our child comes home with a question or an issue, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information we can and the best feedback we can.

“That doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it. Our 12-year-old came home and said, ‘I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she/her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Last year, Dwyane publicly voiced his support for his daughter, then known publicly as Zion, after she attended Miami Pride. In an interview with Variety, the basketball player explained that he saw it as his “job as a father” to support his daughter.

“I think as a family, we should support each other,” he said. “That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

The family have also shown their support of the LGBTQ community by launching a line of inclusive t-shirts.

Now that is how you parent successfully.

