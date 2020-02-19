Netflix announce release date for Elite season 3 with teaser trailer

by Sam Damshenas

Culture

Netflix has announced the release date for the third season of Elite.

A short teaser trailer of the cast looking suspicious and attractive revealed that the Spanish teen drama will return 13 March.

Elite follows three working class friends Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite boarding school after their previous school was destroyed.

Since its debut in 2018, the thriller has received universal acclaim from critics and has been lauded for its portrayal of its LGBTQ characters, especially Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper), who have been dubbed ‘Omander’ by fans.

Last year, the series won Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language) at the GLAAD Media Awards. The first season was reportedly streamed by over 20 million viewers in its first month of release on the streaming service.

Season three will see the return of all the aforementioned stars, plus Miguel Bernardeau, Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós, as well as new cast members Sergio Momo and Leïti Sène.

Watch the first official teaser trailer for Elite season 3 below.

the kids are coming 13.03.2020

