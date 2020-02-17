Adele reveals release date of upcoming fourth studio album

Adele has confirmed when her fourth studio album will be released.

Last week, the star attended the wedding of her close friend Laura Dockrill to Maccabees guitarist Hugo White at The Mason’s Arms in Battersea, which was also attended by stars such as Florence Welch, Jessie Ware and Jack Penate.

After she performed at the ceremony, she reportedly told guests: “Expect my album in September.”

The iconic singer-songwriter’s manager Jonathan Dickens also told Music Week that Adele will finally drop her long-awaited fourth studio album before 2020 is over, adding, ‘The sooner [it comes out] the better”.

It’s been five years since her last album 25 was released. The critically-acclaimed record reached number one in a whopping 32 countries and became the world’s best-selling album of 2015, so expectations are high for the follow-up.

And the world is clearly hungry for new Adele music – last year alone there were rumours of potential collaborations with pop superstar Lady Gaga, legendary singer Beyonce and even rapper Nicki Minaj as fans clutched at straws for new music.

Adele’s LGBTQ fans in particular have been especially impatient. When she turned up at a gay bar with Jennifer Lawrence, it became one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

The singer last spoke about new music in May last year as she turned 31, saying: “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times.

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s OK. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

Adele continued: “Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realised that that is more than enough.”

She then joked: “Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”