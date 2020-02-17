Netflix cancels Insatiable after two seasons

Insatiable will not return for a third season.

The dark comedy-drama, which starred Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook and Alyssa Milano, has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons.

“This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show,” Milano wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 and 2 are still streaming.”

She continued: “P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know.”

The controversial series followed Patty Bladell (Ryan), a formerly overweight teenager who returns from summer vacation to enact revenge on her high school bullies, assisted by beauty pageant coach, Bob Armstrong (Roberts).

Upon its 2018 release, the series was slammed by fans and critics for fat-shaming, with over over 100,000 people signing an online petition on Change.org to cancel the series. Despite this, the series returned for a second run last year.

The first two seasons of Insatiable are available to stream now on Netflix.