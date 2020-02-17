Netflix cancels Insatiable after two seasons

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

Insatiable will not return for a third season.

The dark comedy-drama, which starred Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook and Alyssa Milano, has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons.

“This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show,” Milano wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 and 2 are still streaming.”

She continued: “P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know.”

The controversial series followed Patty Bladell (Ryan), a formerly overweight teenager who returns from summer vacation to enact revenge on her high school bullies, assisted by beauty pageant coach, Bob Armstrong (Roberts).

Upon its 2018 release, the series was slammed by fans and critics for fat-shaming, with over over 100,000 people signing an online petition on Change.org to cancel the series. Despite this, the series returned for a second run last year.

The first two seasons of Insatiable are available to stream now on Netflix.

Comments

More

Culture

Stranger Things star addresses rumours of his character’s sexuality

Community

Gay dating app Chappy announces it’s closing down this month

Community

Britain’s first out gay footballer Justin Fashanu to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Culture

The Masked Singer winner Nicola Roberts hints at Girls Aloud reunion

Culture

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new queer sci-fi series I Am Not Okay With This

Style

We’ll be taking inspiration from these collections from LFW20

Culture > Drag

This is the rumoured cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

Culture > Drag

RuPaul confirms massive change for Drag Race season 12 premiere

Next
Press enter to search